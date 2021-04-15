BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 83,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

