BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,327. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

