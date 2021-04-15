Block-Logic (BLTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $323.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $480,762.24 and approximately $323.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

