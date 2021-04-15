BLOCKv Hits One Day Volume of $628,137.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $628,137.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.