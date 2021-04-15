Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.58 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and $311,110.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

