Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

