BMO Capital Markets Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $36.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 210,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,128. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.