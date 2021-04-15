Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.