Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

