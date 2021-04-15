Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.66% of Boingo Wireless worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WIFI stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $622.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

