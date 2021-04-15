Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

