BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 42.4% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $250,561.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,265.12 or 1.00076523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00143551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001598 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

