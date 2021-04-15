Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 5,474,426 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

