Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.75. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,903,563 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.59.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

