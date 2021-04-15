Bonded Finance Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $646,656.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

