Bondly Reaches Market Cap of $46.68 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $46.68 million and $3.28 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

