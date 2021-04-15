Bonk (BONK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.