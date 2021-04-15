Bonk Price Hits $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.76 or 0.05761949 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.