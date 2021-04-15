BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $517,399.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

