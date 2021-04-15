BoringDAO Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $69.80 million and $4.27 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $811.37 or 0.01278966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,026 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

