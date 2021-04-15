BOScoin Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $60,271.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.