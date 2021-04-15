Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

BPZZF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

