Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.
BPZZF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.91.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.