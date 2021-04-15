Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $107,427.54 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 306,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,034. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 188.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.