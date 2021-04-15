Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,428 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $65,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,539.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAY stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 306,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

