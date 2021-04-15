BoutsPro Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,479.80 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $149,479.80 and approximately $52,377.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.