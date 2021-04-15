Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Bouygues stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.