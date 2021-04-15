Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Bouygues stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

