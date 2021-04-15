Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

