Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE opened at $381.50 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

