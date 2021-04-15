Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,530 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

