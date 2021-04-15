Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 79.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.96 and a 200 day moving average of $477.50. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.21 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

