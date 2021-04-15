Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.05

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.05 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.28). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 392,286 shares changing hands.

BRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £978.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.05.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

