Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.