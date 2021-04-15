BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:BV opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. BrightView has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

