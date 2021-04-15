Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 290,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of -580.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

