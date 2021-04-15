British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in March

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.
About British American Tobacco
