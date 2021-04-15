British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in March

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

