British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $458.38

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.38 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 515.04 ($6.73). British Land shares last traded at GBX 511.20 ($6.68), with a volume of 1,500,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 443.73 ($5.80).

Get British Land alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

British Land Company Profile (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.