Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($12.15).

BVIC traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 866.50 ($11.32). 110,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,707. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 836.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 804.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

