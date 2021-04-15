Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Britvic stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

