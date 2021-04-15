Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

