Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.68. 19,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

