Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.