Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

