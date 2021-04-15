Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
