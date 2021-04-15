Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.50. 288,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,912. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

