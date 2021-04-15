Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.74). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $319.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

