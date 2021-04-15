Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 36,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

