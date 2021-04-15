Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 693,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

