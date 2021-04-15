Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.33. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 352,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

