Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.15. Heska reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heska by 9.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.97. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,344. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

