Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LKFN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.99. 53,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

