Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 55,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $960.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

